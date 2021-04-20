Món Vínic - 5th best wine bar in the world

This is a place that I often recommend to my clients if during our tour they mention being into wine, and I have also taken people here for a glass. It's one of my favorite secret spots in the Eixample! Instead of a wine list, they have a tablet where you can choose by glass or bottle, by grape, by country... And it tells you information on the cellar and the owner/brand. In the afternoon, it's usually quiet, as it gets busier in the evening. But I like it quiet, because it feels so private. With your wine, you can also order some delicacies such as assorted patés. Or you might want to book a table and eat in their restaurant (still in my to-do list). Make sure to ask them to show you their cellar. It's spectacular!