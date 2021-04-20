Monuments Marrakech : La Koutoubia, Ménara, jardin de Majorelle et Jemaa el Fna 26 Rue Koutoubia, Marrakech 40000, Morocco

A Sensory Overload in Marrakech You can't go to Marrakech without doing the rounds through Place Djemaa el Fna. Yes, you'll see hundreds of other people (tourists and locals) wandering the square as well, but for good reason. It's an assault on the senses as meat grills over open flames, musicians entertain, storytellers weave their tales, and animal charmers 'charm.' There are countless orange juice carts to choose from-walk around and take your pick. After gulping down the chilled, tangy juice, I'd say the ice cubes are worth the risk of food poisoning. While the square is open in the day, it really comes alive at nightfall.