Monument Ave Monument Ave, Virginia, USA

The Confederate Generals of Monument Avenue I couldn't resist taking a picture of Robert E. Lee in a rare Richmond snowfall—it was too beautiful. That being said, Monument Avenue is gorgeous in any season.



Walk or drive down the avenue and take in the giant statues of Confederate heroes Lee, J.E.B. Stuart, Stonewall Jackson, Jefferson Davis, as well as famous Richmonders Arthur Ashe and Fontaine Maury.



It's true that the civil war isn't a thing of the past in Richmond. It's something to drive by every day.