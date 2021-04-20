100 Years of Poutine
It's still unclear which is the most popular greasy spoon in town, but few beat Montreal
Pool Room. Established in 1912, this place is ocated on what used to be the most dangerous street corner in town, and it still maintains its reputation as a seedy late-night eatery. Happily without actual creeps, thanks to the rejuvenation of the neighborhood and its having become the Quartier des Spectacles. The house specialties: steamed top-loaded hot dogs and, of course, poutine, with tons of cheese curds. Also, despite being called a "pool room," you won't find a pool table, or anything related to pool for that matter, in this establishment. But most are willing to forgive this nonsense in the face of an extra cheese topping on their poutine.