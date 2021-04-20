Where are you going?
Montreal Pool Room

1217 Saint Laurent Boulevard
+1 514-954-4487
100 Years of Poutine Montreal Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 4am

It's still unclear which is the most popular greasy spoon in town, but few beat Montreal Pool Room. Established in 1912, this place is ocated on what used to be the most dangerous street corner in town, and it still maintains its reputation as a seedy late-night eatery. Happily without actual creeps, thanks to the rejuvenation of the neighborhood and its having become the Quartier des Spectacles. The house specialties: steamed top-loaded hot dogs and, of course, poutine, with tons of cheese curds. Also, despite being called a "pool room," you won't find a pool table, or anything related to pool for that matter, in this establishment. But most are willing to forgive this nonsense in the face of an extra cheese topping on their poutine.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

