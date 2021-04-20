Montreal
Montreal, QC, Canada
Load Up on Sugar and All Things MapleWhile the tradition of going to sugar shacks is normally more of a spring thing, the “maple season” varies greatly from one year to another. And with Quebec producing 80% of the world’s supply in maple syrup —you’re welcome— there is a rather large amount of sugar shacks spread from one end to the other of the province, many of which are within an hour’s drive from Montreal. With pop-up restaurants like La Cabane (from early March to late April) in the Old Port to the gluttonesque experience of Pied de Cochon’s infamous sugar shack in Rigaud, no sugar-shack aficionado will leave Montreal hungry. Staples are heavy and hearty, and include sugar pies, maple-syrup drenched scrambled eggs, pea soup, sausages, bacon, and maple candy.
Al-Fresco Everything in Montreal
Another way Montrealers enjoy the balmy summer weather is by spending countless hours in cafés and restaurants, but not just any random ones: the ones that open out onto the street or way high up into the sky, the ones that offer a more sophisticated version of an alfresco activity, be it for drinks or for food. Suite 701 is located atop the Place d’Armes hotel in Old-Montreal and overlooks the stunning Notre-Dame Basilica, which definitely makes for a nice backdrop in a classy setting—same goes for Terrasse Nelligan. Pub Sainte-Elisabeth in dowtown, Centre Saint-Ambroise in Lachine, Boris Bistro in Old-Montreal and Café Olimpico in the Mile-End are all local favorites with a laid-back atmosphere, true to Montreal’s nature.
Enjoying Montreal’s Winter Wonderland
Few things are more romantic —even to Montrealers— than going out on a stroll in the midst of a snowstorm. Whether in lavish Outremont or the romantic banks of the St. Lawrence River in Old-Montreal, a snowy Montreal is a dreamy Montreal. All dwellers hear is the giggling of a child enjoying the exceptionally late curfew and the crunching sound of their footsteps on the fresh layer of snow, as the city quiets down to watch Mother Nature at work. Each sight is more jaw dropping and swoon-worthy than the other, especially Notre-Dame-Basilica with its blue and white holiday lights. It is quite a fascinating show to see locals go about their business with a faint smile on their faces, consistently amazed by the show.
Knock’Em Down – Montreal’s Best Brewpubs
Montrealers do not kid with their brews and pints in the evening! Out with the generic, watery stuff masquerading as actual beer; microbreweries and quality products are serious business over here. With that in mind, it doesn't come as a surprise that Montreal is home to several dozen microbreweries and brewpubs that only serve locally-sourced, expert-approved beers. Some pubs even take the experience to a whole other level with their beer-meat pairings and their gourmet bites. And for visitors who have yet to identify the taste bud responsible for enjoying beer, whatever the kind, it should be noted that in addition to the finest brews, most pubs will also offer a good selection of local ciders, wines and liquors.
Tour the Famous Montreal Festivals
If there is one thing Montreal is famous for outside its delightful restaurant scene and its unique European charm, it’s the hundreds of festivals it hosts every year. Music, visual art, cinema, fireworks, museums – Montreal really has all fronts covered when it comes to entertaining visitors and locals for free, winter or summer, rain or shine. With worldwide successes like the Jazz Festival or Just For Laughs, and the quirky albeit slightly chilly Igloofest and White Night, to name but a few, anytime is a good time to celebrate in this town. Especially when those unique, heartwarming memories can be shared with the loved one.
Winter Activities with a Twist
Because not all winter sports are born equal or are equally loved, visitors in search of an off-the-beaten-path type of winter experience are sure to find it in Montreal, with offerings like ice-fishing on the mighty St. Lawrence River, a game of aptly-nicknamed “chess on ice” (also known as curling), a snowshoe guided tour of Mont-Royal, winter lights photo walk, toboggan by the Beaver Lake and even women’s hockey! However, those less than enthused by the prospect of spending several hours in the biting cold should know that despite the city’s love for winter activities, there is also the possibility of year-round indoor ice-skating at 1000 de la Gauchetière, of downtown’s skyscrapers.
Orange to Orange
Whenever I explore a new city I make it a point to wander through its markets. Not only do I enjoy such adventures for the food I sample, but I love seeing how food is displayed—I always find a beauty to the displays no matter how simple they may be. I came upon this particular display of oranges in a Montréal market in the heart of winter.
Festival International De Jazz De Monteral
Jazz festivals are everywhere but this location was virtually in our backyard when I lived in upstate NY. Montreal has that Parisian vibe.....you would think you are in Europe, not North America. The city is rich in culture and very lively, especially at night.
The incredible Snow Village in Montreal
This was the first year for the Snow Village and it was amazing. I thought it would be a few igloo looking structures where people would sleep for one night to tell their friends. Boy was I wrong, It was made up of many, many different snow buildings including a bar, restaurant and a chapel. Each hotel had different themed rooms with elaborate ice sculptures throughout. Every once in a while I had to remind myself that this whole thing is completely made from snow and ice. It was all lit up with different colored lights making it a very fun but cold night out eXploring and taking fun photos! If you're in Montreal next winter, make sure you stop by to see The incredible Snow Village!