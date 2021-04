This was the first year for the Snow Village and it was amazing. I thought it would be a few igloo looking structures where people would sleep for one night to tell their friends. Boy was I wrong, It was made up of many, many different snow buildings including a bar, restaurant and a chapel. Each hotel had different themed rooms with elaborate ice sculptures throughout. Every once in a while I had to remind myself that this whole thing is completely made from snow and ice. It was all lit up with different colored lights making it a very fun but cold night out eXploring and taking fun photos! If you're in Montreal next winter, make sure you stop by to see The incredible Snow Village!