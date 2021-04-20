Where are you going?
Montreal Eaton Centre

705 Rue Sainte-Catherine O, Montréal, QC H3B 4G5, Canada
+1 514-288-3708
Down in the Underground Montreal Canada

Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 9pm
Sat 10am - 7pm

Down in the Underground

Montreal's underground city is an ingenuous network of tunnels connecting office towers, malls, metro stations, universities, and hotels. These 33 kilometers of walkways and 120 access points are nestled under street level. Montrealers and visitors use them on rainy and snowy days. Urban planning just doesn't get smarter or more adaptive than this.

The network stretches under downtown, from Place des Arts to Palais des Congrès, and then to the Eaton Centre and Bonaventure metro station.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

