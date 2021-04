Montreal Central Station

Take the Ocean Route from Montreal to Halifax - an overnight train journey along the St. Lawrence before crossing the provinces of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. It’s a scenic ride traveling 836 miles through rural communities of the Lower Saint Lawrence down the Matapedia Valley, across New Brunswick and on to Nova Scotia. I chose this slow mode of travel instead of a quick flight in order to see the scenery along the way. It was slow, rhythmic, and beautiful.We were in a sleeper car, which provided us some privacy and comfort – and even our own bathroom. The train had a bar/lounge car and a formal dining car.We spent our time on the train following along on the route map and learning about each town we passed along the way in the route guide. The views out the window were worth it as we woke up to wetlands and small towns after a good night's sleep.More Information about our trip: http://www.ottsworld.com/blogs/train-to-nova-scotia/