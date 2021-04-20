Montreal Central Station
895 Rue de la Gauchetière O, Montréal, QC H3B 4G1, Canada
| +1 888-842-7245
More info
Sun - Sat 4:30am - 12:30am
Down In the Montreal UndergroundThe name "underground city" does not refer to some post-apocalyptic shelter. Mind you, it could very well act as such, but not just yet. Indeed, the Montreal underground city is more of an ingenuous network of tunnels, each connecting to office towers, malls, metro stations, universities, hotels and more. 33 kilometers of walkways and 120 access points nestled under street level for Montrealers and visitors to use on a rainy or snowy day. Urban planning just doesn't get smarter or more adaptive than this. The networks includes interesting sights, like Place des Arts, the colorful Palais des Congrès, the Contemporary Art Museum and The Bay.
More Recommendations
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
The Rhythm of the Ocean Route
Take the Ocean Route from Montreal to Halifax - an overnight train journey along the St. Lawrence before crossing the provinces of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. It’s a scenic ride traveling 836 miles through rural communities of the Lower Saint Lawrence down the Matapedia Valley, across New Brunswick and on to Nova Scotia. I chose this slow mode of travel instead of a quick flight in order to see the scenery along the way. It was slow, rhythmic, and beautiful.
We were in a sleeper car, which provided us some privacy and comfort – and even our own bathroom. The train had a bar/lounge car and a formal dining car.
We spent our time on the train following along on the route map and learning about each town we passed along the way in the route guide. The views out the window were worth it as we woke up to wetlands and small towns after a good night's sleep.
More Information about our trip: http://www.ottsworld.com/blogs/train-to-nova-scotia/
We were in a sleeper car, which provided us some privacy and comfort – and even our own bathroom. The train had a bar/lounge car and a formal dining car.
We spent our time on the train following along on the route map and learning about each town we passed along the way in the route guide. The views out the window were worth it as we woke up to wetlands and small towns after a good night's sleep.
More Information about our trip: http://www.ottsworld.com/blogs/train-to-nova-scotia/