Montréal Café
1546 Avenue Laurier E, Montréal, QC H2J 3W5, Canada
+1 514-890-1728
Pause Café sur le PlateauThis is one of the few cafés in the area that resists the urge to transform into a hipsters-only kind of place. Montreal Café is relaxed and eclectic, both in its decor and its clientele, but it never disappoints.
Besides the delicious brownies, I like this café for the atmosphere. Retro music is softly playing in the background, interrupted only by the sudden laughter of a customer or the espresso machine. The massive windows let in plenty of sunshine and allow for good people-watching opportunities.
But if you'd rather be outdoors, don't fret. The Café has plenty of seating outside (see picture), perfect for those chilly autumn days when nothing seems more heavenly than a hot chocolate and a bulky scarf.
Insider's tip: Make sure to order food. Everything is organic, delicious, and handmade in the shop next-door.