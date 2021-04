Montréal Café

Pause Café sur le Plateau

This is one of the few cafés in the area that resists the urge to transform into a hipsters-only kind of place. Montreal Café is relaxed and eclectic, both in its decor and its clientele, but it never disappoints.Besides the delicious brownies, I like this café for the atmosphere. Retro music is softly playing in the background, interrupted only by the sudden laughter of a customer or the espresso machine. The massive windows let in plenty of sunshine and allow for good people-watching opportunities.But if you'd rather be outdoors, don't fret. The Café has plenty of seating outside (see picture), perfect for those chilly autumn days when nothing seems more heavenly than a hot chocolate and a bulky scarf.Insider's tip: Make sure to order food. Everything is organic, delicious, and handmade in the shop next-door.