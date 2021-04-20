Unusual Paris: Montmartre cemetery

There is something special about this old cemetery. And it's not the tombs of the various personalities buried here (Zola, Truffaut, Stendhal, Degas...). The beauty of this place is created by the silence, its neglected look, the Gothic tombs and the more simple modern ones.



We walked there for hours under the rays of sun filtering through the big trees. We stopped several times, to read engravings, to see the decorations. We loved it.