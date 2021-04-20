Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Monterrey Cantina

314 S Main St, Royal Oak, MI 48067, USA
Website
| +1 248-545-1940
Authentic Mexican in a Vibrant Atmosphere Royal Oak Michigan United States

Authentic Mexican in a Vibrant Atmosphere

Since 1992, Monterrey Cantina has been serving Royal Oak from its downtown position right on Main Street. With vibrantly painted murals by local Michigan artist Janisse Lahti Larsson, Monterrery Cantina has a history of being a favorite hangout for locals. They also offer terrific daily specials and weekend events—it's one of the best places to dine out in the suburbs of Detroit.

The Chicken Ala Mexicana is a personal favorite, especially when it's paired with their signature margarita. Also delicious is the Rosita Burrito, Blackened Tacos and the Steak Tacos Piquine. The local Metro Times also chose their guacamole as the best in Detroit.

By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points