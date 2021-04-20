Monterrey Cantina
314 S Main St, Royal Oak, MI 48067, USA
| +1 248-545-1940
Photo courtesy of Monterrey Cantina
Authentic Mexican in a Vibrant AtmosphereSince 1992, Monterrey Cantina has been serving Royal Oak from its downtown position right on Main Street. With vibrantly painted murals by local Michigan artist Janisse Lahti Larsson, Monterrery Cantina has a history of being a favorite hangout for locals. They also offer terrific daily specials and weekend events—it's one of the best places to dine out in the suburbs of Detroit.
The Chicken Ala Mexicana is a personal favorite, especially when it's paired with their signature margarita. Also delicious is the Rosita Burrito, Blackened Tacos and the Steak Tacos Piquine. The local Metro Times also chose their guacamole as the best in Detroit.