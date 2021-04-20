Monterosso Al Mare 19016 Monterosso al Mare, SP, Italy

Hiking to Monterosso al Mare Monterosso is the last stop of the five towns that comprise the Cinque Terre region of Liguria, Italy. The water of the Ligurian coast is electric; I took this photo on the trail, somewhere between Vernazza and Monterosso al Mare. Hiking the Cinque Terre, which is actually protected parkland, is one of the most fun, rewarding things you can do in this part of Italy. The hiking is adventurous and scenic; you clamber over rocky paths studded with roots, past terraces of lemon tree groves, and at each turn you're gifted with outlooks like the one above. You can explore the five towns, which are all splendidly colorful and hug the coast perfectly. At the end of the trek, relax with a lay on the beach and a cool dip in the Mediterranean Ocean. Sate your appetite post-hike with a plate of pesto pasta; pesto originates from Liguria, and the fresh sauce from here is something divine.