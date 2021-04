Monterey Monterey, CA, USA

On Not Being A Tourist In Monterey Fisherman's Wharf in Monterey is a touristy hell, where cotton candy grows like kelp and soup only comes in bread bowls. But just beyond the madness is a beautiful little bike path that goes all the way to Cannery Row and the aquarium. There's a spot right next to the wharf where you can sit by the water, poke fingers into tide pools, and bark back at the seals. Great spot for kids.