A Homemade Meal With The Eveleigh Set in the manicured backyard of a Montecito home, where the surrounding pool and garden were tinged in a golden-hour hue, we sat down to a dinner that blended all the ingredients of our successful road trip. Sabrina Bohn of Shear Rock Farms brought fresh produce from Santa Paula, Stephanie Mutz of Sea Stephanie Fish packed up seafood from the harbor a few miles away, and the Eveleigh’s sommelier Alex Marchesini hand-selected bottles from Storm Wines and Lieu Dit Winery.



As the warm day cooled, the Eveleigh’s executive chef, Jared Levy, presented a five-course meal resembling the types of American and Southern European dishes that may be found at the restaurant. Among many options, there were the small plates of carrots and radishes in a toasted cumin goat yogurt and stone crab served in kelp dust. We then shared larger platters, like the mackerel with a garlic aioli and king salmon with fennel blossoms, once night fell. And when conversation hummed over a 30-day dry-aged rib eye in a smoked corn puree and a romanesco squash with pine nuts, it then lulled peacefully over a fruit dessert.

