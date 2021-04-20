Where are you going?
Monte

Ul. Montalbano 75, 52210, Rovinj, Croatia
Website
Monte Croatia

Monte

Chef and owner Danijel Dekić opened Monte right below St. Euphemia Church, in the courtyard of his parents’ house, back in 1985. Today, it’s a Michelin-star restaurant, where a grape tree grows inside the stone-walled interior and engagements often happen at the “Romeo and Juliet” table in the alfresco alcove. The food here is Mediterranean with a molecular twist, but the tasting menus are constantly changing. One night you may eat tuna tartare with baby clams, crème fraiche, and panko egg; the next, slow-roasted suckling pig with lentils, pork rind, onion marmalade, and geranium.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

