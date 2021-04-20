Monte
Chef and owner Danijel Dekić opened Monte right below St. Euphemia Church, in the courtyard of his parents’ house, back in 1985. Today, it’s a Michelin-star restaurant, where a grape tree grows inside the stone-walled interior and engagements often happen at the “Romeo and Juliet” table in the alfresco alcove. The food here is Mediterranean with a molecular twist, but the tasting menus are constantly changing. One night you may eat tuna tartare with baby clams, crème fraiche, and panko egg; the next, slow-roasted suckling pig with lentils, pork rind, onion marmalade, and geranium.