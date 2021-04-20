Monte Igueldo Monte Igueldo, 20008, Gipuzkoa, Spain

The best way to the best view in San Sebastian The view of La Concha Bay must be the most photographed and recognisable of San Sebastian.



What you may not realise is that one way to ascend the spectacular Monte Igueldo from where you can capture this unforgettable shot, is by a rickety old funicular railway.



The funicular feels like it's been working on the same equipment for hundreds of years (maybe it has) and its slow descent may have you wondering whether you will arrive at all. When you eventually do, you are greeted by the charmingly cheesy (borderline too much) fairground with rides offering even better views of La Concha and beyond. It is also the perfect spot to enjoy a gin and tonic as the sun goes down.