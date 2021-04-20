Monte Gordo
8900 Monte Gordo, Portugal
Photo by Rita Alves
A fishermen’s villageThis is where I spend my week of Summer vacation for almost 30 years; it is a fishermen’s village, however fishery is losing followers. Early in the morning, when the boats return to land, you can buy fresh fish directly from the fishermen.
It is located at Algarve and very close to Spain. Monte Gordo is a wide sandy beach, perfect for long walks, especially with low tide. To the east, you can walk till river Guadiana, sit on the rocks and enjoy the sailing boats leaving for the ocean or coming back. In front of you, you will see Spain. If you decide to go towards the west, nowadays there are more beaches on the way, and you can go till wherever you want.
Also, this village is surrounded by a pine forest where you can have a picnic. Nearby there is another fishermen’s village, Vila Real de Santo António, with a waterfront facing Ayamonte in Spain.
During Summer, there are several events happening: popular music festivals, markets, book fair and in September, specifically on the second Sunday, there is a Procession of Our Lady of Sorrows. It goes through the village and it ends on the beach in front of the sea where the fishing boats adorned with colorful flags are waiting.
The beach is perfect for families with children. The waves are not very big, the water is warm and with low tide, you might find small swimming pools left by the sea.
If you prefer going in low season, I would suggest April-May and end of September-October.