Monte Fitz Roy

Fitz Roy
Peaks in the clouds El Chaltén Argentina
Peaks in the clouds El Chaltén Argentina

Patagonia is a climbers and hikers dream. Our first real trek was to see the fabled Cerro Fitz Roy, a mountain that the native Tehuelche thought was an active volcano due to the cloud constantly around it. Located in Argentina’s Parque National Los Glaciares, Fitz Roy is perhaps only eclipsed by two stunning lakes – the emerald green Laguna Sucia and the reflective blue Laguna de Los Tres. As we stretched back to take in the view, suddenly our feet didn’t seem so sore any more.
By Guy Needham , AFAR Local Expert

Jenn Gbur
over 6 years ago

Peaks in the clouds

Despite three very windy days in El Chalten, this was the only glance of the spires of Mount Fitz Roy.

