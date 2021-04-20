Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Monte Casino bird gardens

Montecasino, 1 Montecasino Boulevard, Magaliessig, Johannesburg, 2055, South Africa
Website
| +27 11 511 1864
Play With Parrots At Montecasino's Bird Gardens Sandton South Africa

More info

Sun - Sat 8:30am - 5pm

Play With Parrots At Montecasino's Bird Gardens

Take in a flight of colours as you stroll through the beautiful bird gardens at Montecasino.

The parrots are extra playful, but be careful... they will bite you if given a chance!

The gardens feature a wide variety of birds, reptiles, mammals and other unusual animals from around the world. Some of the smaller mammals even roam around freely in the undergrowth!

On weekdays there are 2 educational shows, extending to 3 on the weekend and feature some very talented and colourful show birds.
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points