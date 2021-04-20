Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort

You're cooking now If you have a kitchen for your stay, head to the Condamine daily market to pick up the season’s best from local producers. Marcel Ravin, an extraordinary chef who carefully selects seasonal ingredients to create exceptional French cuisine with a tropical touch from his Martinique roots, gives hands-on cooking classes at the Monte Carlo Bay Resort. Intimate, 4 hour classes of 7 fortunate students prepare a starter, main dish and dessert, then dine on the fruit of their labours with the talented chef and the guest of their choice.



Photo : Sylvia Sabes