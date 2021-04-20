Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort

Website
You're cooking now Monaco Monaco

You're cooking now

If you have a kitchen for your stay, head to the Condamine daily market to pick up the season’s best from local producers. Marcel Ravin, an extraordinary chef who carefully selects seasonal ingredients to create exceptional French cuisine with a tropical touch from his Martinique roots, gives hands-on cooking classes at the Monte Carlo Bay Resort. Intimate, 4 hour classes of 7 fortunate students prepare a starter, main dish and dessert, then dine on the fruit of their labours with the talented chef and the guest of their choice.

Photo : Sylvia Sabes
By Sylvia Sabes-Dublanc , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points