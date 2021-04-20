Montclair International Film Festival Montclair, NJ, USA

Sundance, Only Jersier The Montclair Film Festival launched their first program in May 2012, screening 45 award quality films and special events (many in pre-theatrical release) including a chat with Michael Moore hosted hosted by Thom Powers (he of the husband/wife team with Raphaela Neihausen who programmed the event) and Patrick Wilson. Now a year round organization, MFF is hosting feature film debuts though out the year and gearing up for 2013. Joining now guarantees first choice for next year's tickets (many events sold out), notice of upcoming special events, and the chance to lay claim to being part of the hippest film festival around.