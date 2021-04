Raft Big Sky Country

An exciting way to get outdoors and enjoy the rugged Montana scenery is from your raft seat on a wild and raging river. Montana Whitewater Raft Company offers trips down the Yellowstone, Gallatin and Madison Rivers; each river offering different thrills and scenery to suit your tastes. The Yellowstone is perfect for first-time rafters and families, while the Gallatin and Madison Rivers offers more of a thrilling and challenging course. Choose your own river adventure and hang on tight!