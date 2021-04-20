Montana Brewing Co
2043, 113 N Broadway, Billings, MT 59101, USA
| +1 406-252-9200
Sun - Sat 11am - 2am
Enjoy Billings' Most Refreshing FlightA flight of beers at the Montana Brewing Co. in Billings is sure to deliver to you a state of hoppy bliss. The brewery has been in operation since 1994, delivering liquid gold to lucky local folk in the form of Custer's Last Stout, Sandbagger Golden Ale, Stillwater Rye, and more.
MBC is also a great place to grab lunch or dinner, with a fantastic pub-inspired menu (don't skip out on the buttermilk chicken macaroni and cheese), and an excellent patio that makes the perfect place for people watching.