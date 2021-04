Explore the Montana Ale Works

Perfect pours and perfect pints, good friends, and great food—that's an afternoon and then an evening at the Montana Ale Works.Retrofitted in the old bones of a gorgeous freight-house, Ale Works has been one of Bozeman's most popular dining and drinking joints since it opened in 2000. The kitchen dishes steaks cut from local beef, fresh seafood flown in a few times a week, and a number of unique vegetarian and gluten-free menu items, while there's always something new and fresh on the draft taps.