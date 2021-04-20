Montana Ale Works
611 E Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715, USA
| +1 406-587-7700
Photo courtesy of Montana Ale Works/montanaaleworks.com
More info
Sun - Sat 4pm - 10pm
Explore the Montana Ale WorksPerfect pours and perfect pints, good friends, and great food—that's an afternoon and then an evening at the Montana Ale Works.
Retrofitted in the old bones of a gorgeous freight-house, Ale Works has been one of Bozeman's most popular dining and drinking joints since it opened in 2000. The kitchen dishes steaks cut from local beef, fresh seafood flown in a few times a week, and a number of unique vegetarian and gluten-free menu items, while there's always something new and fresh on the draft taps.