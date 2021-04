Montalbano 9 Via Frallonardo

Ancient Man in Southern Italy We weren't ready for lunch yet and saw a ruin icon on the map near Ostuni, Italy, so we headed north and found a tomb that dates back to the Neolithic period, around 7000 years ago. The Dolmen di Montalbano is a small stone structure, clearly made by primitive man, surrounded by olive groves with trees that could also be nearly 1,000 years old. It's free standing with no restrictions and little signage. Cool discovery.