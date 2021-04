Visitors in search of the ultimate winter Canadiana postcard will find it up north, just outside of Montreal , in the region called the Laurentides. Dense pine forests, log cabins and unimaginable amounts of snow await, as well as a feeling of utter amazement. How can nature be so tranquil, so stunning, yet so violent to the human body? But with such views filling every day of the seemingly never-ending cold season, one can hardly be angry at Mother Nature. Nordic spas —yes, the cold ones— and outdoor sports are a must in the region, especially in the surroundings of Mont-Tremblant and Saint-Sauveur. Both offer wellness treatments, ski opportunities and simply magnificent panoramas that those unaccustomed to winter are not soon to forget.