Mont-Tremblant

Cross Country Skiing

Around Tremblant there are more than 25 square kilometers of marked trails to take advantage of. In the snowy months, cross-country skiing or skate skiing are perfect for an invigorating day trip. If you're a couple looking for a romantic outing, try the trail at night with headlamps. Just when you think the starlit experience couldn't get dreamier, a little bird might come perch on your shoulder. If it's a challenge you want, try the trail around the Diablo River which offers a little of everything: gentle inclines, flat stretches over the lake and some quick unexpected down-hilling. Take note of rabbit, foxes and deer along the way.



