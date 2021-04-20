Mont Tremblant Activity Centre
118 chemin kandahar, Mont-Tremblant, Quebec J8E 1T1, Canada
| +1 819-681-4848
Sat - Thur 8am - 5pm
Fri 8am - 6pm
Travel like a TrapperPrefer your activities to be a bit more hands-on than a typical group tour? Maybe something along the lines of catching a fish with your bare hands? If so, you can spend a day with a trapper and cook your own trout lunch (accompanied by bread cooked on a branch) while learning about Algonquin traditions, native techniques, and local wildlife. Should you fall for the wilderness way of life, tree houses are available for overnight visits year-round.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Sleigh Ride
Tremblant's most colorful sleigh ride guide Richard Lemieux keeps kids and adults enchanted and entertained while his sturdy horses and sleigh lead you through a magical forest of snow-covered conifers. He tells stories about the how the mountain came to "tremble," teaches you a few words of the Algonquin language or a Quebecois folk song (he 's been known to hand out folk instruments so guests can play along.) Along the way, he points out local fauna. Warm cocoa is provided and, as you sip, a whitetail deer might pass by. In March, the ride includes a stop to make maple taffy in the snow.
almost 7 years ago
Skyline Luge
Any time there isn't snow in Tremblant, you'll want to experience the Skyline Luge. Ride the gondola to the top of the luge, then let gravity do the work. It will take you down a 1.4 km long track along the side of the mountain in what is essentially a motor-less go cart. The trail starts at the top of the mountain, goes through the woods and back to the slope.
Along the way you navigate 24 corners, getting an Olympian's rush without all that bothersome training. The activity, in my opinion, is best experienced in fall, when you careen down the track among the autumn colored leaves. It does go too fast to observe leaves up close, but seeing nature as one blurry red and orange brush stroke is awesome.
almost 7 years ago
Dogsledding Mont Tremblant!
Pack your warmest jacket and animal loving spirit, because here's a thrill you can't miss! At Mont Tremblant, the activity of dogsledding is offered at the activity desk. You take a van off the main 'campus' of the mountain and about 15 minutes later you'll find yourself surrounded by 150 adorable sled dogs! Operating since 1993, these guides are trained in both the art of dogsledding, and first aid as well as a good sense of humor and welcoming hospitality. There are three routes to choose from - each aimed at a certain skill level. You can't go wrong with any of said routes and the adventure of a life time awaits!