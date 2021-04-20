Mont Tremblant Activity Centre

Skyline Luge

Any time there isn't snow in Tremblant, you'll want to experience the Skyline Luge. Ride the gondola to the top of the luge, then let gravity do the work. It will take you down a 1.4 km long track along the side of the mountain in what is essentially a motor-less go cart. The trail starts at the top of the mountain, goes through the woods and back to the slope.



Along the way you navigate 24 corners, getting an Olympian's rush without all that bothersome training. The activity, in my opinion, is best experienced in fall, when you careen down the track among the autumn colored leaves. It does go too fast to observe leaves up close, but seeing nature as one blurry red and orange brush stroke is awesome.



