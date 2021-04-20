Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mont Tremblant Activity Centre

118 chemin kandahar, Mont-Tremblant, Quebec J8E 1T1, Canada
Website
| +1 819-681-4848
Travel like a Trapper Mont-Tremblant Canada
Dogsledding Mont Tremblant! Mont-Tremblant Canada
Skyline Luge Mont-Tremblant Canada
Sleigh Ride Mont-Tremblant Canada
Travel like a Trapper Mont-Tremblant Canada
Dogsledding Mont Tremblant! Mont-Tremblant Canada
Skyline Luge Mont-Tremblant Canada
Sleigh Ride Mont-Tremblant Canada

More info

Sat - Thur 8am - 5pm
Fri 8am - 6pm

Travel like a Trapper

Prefer your activities to be a bit more hands-on than a typical group tour? Maybe something along the lines of catching a fish with your bare hands? If so, you can spend a day with a trapper and cook your own trout lunch (accompanied by bread cooked on a branch) while learning about Algonquin traditions, native techniques, and local wildlife. Should you fall for the wilderness way of life, tree houses are available for overnight visits year-round.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Karen Burshtein
almost 7 years ago

Sleigh Ride

Tremblant's most colorful sleigh ride guide Richard Lemieux keeps kids and adults enchanted and entertained while his sturdy horses and sleigh lead you through a magical forest of snow-covered conifers. He tells stories about the how the mountain came to "tremble," teaches you a few words of the Algonquin language or a Quebecois folk song (he 's been known to hand out folk instruments so guests can play along.) Along the way, he points out local fauna. Warm cocoa is provided and, as you sip, a whitetail deer might pass by. In March, the ride includes a stop to make maple taffy in the snow.  


Karen Burshtein
almost 7 years ago

Skyline Luge

Any time there isn't snow in Tremblant, you'll want to experience the Skyline Luge. Ride the gondola to the top of the luge, then let gravity do the work. It will take you down a 1.4 km long track along the side of the mountain in what is essentially a motor-less go cart. The trail starts at the top of the mountain, goes through the woods and back to the slope.

Along the way you navigate 24 corners, getting an Olympian's rush without all that bothersome training. The activity, in my opinion, is best experienced in fall, when you careen down the track among the autumn colored leaves. It does go too fast to observe leaves up close, but seeing nature as one blurry red and orange brush stroke is awesome.

Schuyler Grace
almost 7 years ago

Dogsledding Mont Tremblant!

Pack your warmest jacket and animal loving spirit, because here's a thrill you can't miss! At Mont Tremblant, the activity of dogsledding is offered at the activity desk. You take a van off the main 'campus' of the mountain and about 15 minutes later you'll find yourself surrounded by 150 adorable sled dogs! Operating since 1993, these guides are trained in both the art of dogsledding, and first aid as well as a good sense of humor and welcoming hospitality. There are three routes to choose from - each aimed at a certain skill level. You can't go wrong with any of said routes and the adventure of a life time awaits!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points