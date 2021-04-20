Mont Blanc
The crowning glory of Chamonix is undoubtedly Mont Blanc. This emblematic mountain announces itself as soon as you enter the valley, towering 15,774 feet above town. No matter the season, it remains one of the world’s most visited natural sites. Many enjoy the serene lower walks through Alpine pastures full of Herens cows, while others prefer the snow-covered peaks, which must be navigated with ice axes and ropes. When the first flakes fall, the mountain’s world-class resorts lure skiers and boarders of all abilities, whether they’re strapping into bindings for their first-ever lesson or doing 360s in the snow parks.