Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mont Blanc

74400 Chamonix, France
Website
Mont Blanc Chamonix Mont Blanc France

Mont Blanc

The crowning glory of Chamonix is undoubtedly Mont Blanc. This emblematic mountain announces itself as soon as you enter the valley, towering 15,774 feet above town. No matter the season, it remains one of the world’s most visited natural sites. Many enjoy the serene lower walks through Alpine pastures full of Herens cows, while others prefer the snow-covered peaks, which must be navigated with ice axes and ropes. When the first flakes fall, the mountain’s world-class resorts lure skiers and boarders of all abilities, whether they’re strapping into bindings for their first-ever lesson or doing 360s in the snow parks.
By Simon Willis , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points