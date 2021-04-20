LOST and Found,...Searching for Mr. Wong

A friend and I were craving Asian when she suggested that we find a particular spot recommended by her fiance called Mr. Wong. He told her that the food was amazing and insisted that we go. Cut to,...us in the backseat of a taxi in Berlin, texting him in the US, in search of Mr. Wong. We were clueless as to our whereabouts and destination.

In our best enunciated English, speaking loudly and succinctly to the taxi driver as if he were deaf instead of a non-English speaker, we stressed to him our dilemma. Having a street address, the taxi driver did as he was told, and delivered us to a desolate office building and construction site. You can imagine our faces. I’d love to tell you “where in the world” we were,...but at this point we are LOST. It was moments later that we got another text from across the pond saying that the original address was wrong.

Giving it another try, again by taxi, we drove more confidently to the Mitte district. Twenty minutes later we pull up curbside to two red awnings that read, “Monsieur Vuong.” We look at one another perplexed, not expecting French Vietnamese. We paid the driver, got seated and wasted no time ordering a drink and food. “Anything with lychee for me please," I asked. Anxiously, we await our food knowing that if the taste compared anything to the aroma, we'd be in heaven. Truly, the food was delicious! You can now believe that any time I’m in Berlin Mr. Vuong is where you’ll find me. Bis weidersehen, Mousieur Vuong.