Monsieur Vuong
Alte Schönhauser Str. 46, 10119 Berlin, Germany
| +49 30 99296924
More info
Sun 1pm - 10pm
Mon - Sat 12pm - 10pm
Vietnamese in BerlinOne evening while I was strolling the streets of Mitte, I noticed a hectic scene and a young crowd outside a buzzing restaurant. It was Monsieur Vuong, a hip Vietnamese restaurant with pink and red walls, great cocktails, and fresh Vietnamese food. It was actually my last night in Berlin, and I wished I'd found Monsieur Vuong earlier. It offered a great variety of food, refreshing cocktails, reasonable prices, and a fun, lively atmosphere.
Highly recommended, even just for a drink.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
LOST and Found,...Searching for Mr. Wong
A friend and I were craving Asian when she suggested that we find a particular spot recommended by her fiance called Mr. Wong. He told her that the food was amazing and insisted that we go. Cut to,...us in the backseat of a taxi in Berlin, texting him in the US, in search of Mr. Wong. We were clueless as to our whereabouts and destination.
In our best enunciated English, speaking loudly and succinctly to the taxi driver as if he were deaf instead of a non-English speaker, we stressed to him our dilemma. Having a street address, the taxi driver did as he was told, and delivered us to a desolate office building and construction site. You can imagine our faces. I’d love to tell you “where in the world” we were,...but at this point we are LOST. It was moments later that we got another text from across the pond saying that the original address was wrong.
Giving it another try, again by taxi, we drove more confidently to the Mitte district. Twenty minutes later we pull up curbside to two red awnings that read, “Monsieur Vuong.” We look at one another perplexed, not expecting French Vietnamese. We paid the driver, got seated and wasted no time ordering a drink and food. “Anything with lychee for me please," I asked. Anxiously, we await our food knowing that if the taste compared anything to the aroma, we'd be in heaven. Truly, the food was delicious! You can now believe that any time I’m in Berlin Mr. Vuong is where you’ll find me. Bis weidersehen, Mousieur Vuong.
In our best enunciated English, speaking loudly and succinctly to the taxi driver as if he were deaf instead of a non-English speaker, we stressed to him our dilemma. Having a street address, the taxi driver did as he was told, and delivered us to a desolate office building and construction site. You can imagine our faces. I’d love to tell you “where in the world” we were,...but at this point we are LOST. It was moments later that we got another text from across the pond saying that the original address was wrong.
Giving it another try, again by taxi, we drove more confidently to the Mitte district. Twenty minutes later we pull up curbside to two red awnings that read, “Monsieur Vuong.” We look at one another perplexed, not expecting French Vietnamese. We paid the driver, got seated and wasted no time ordering a drink and food. “Anything with lychee for me please," I asked. Anxiously, we await our food knowing that if the taste compared anything to the aroma, we'd be in heaven. Truly, the food was delicious! You can now believe that any time I’m in Berlin Mr. Vuong is where you’ll find me. Bis weidersehen, Mousieur Vuong.