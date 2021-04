Mons Mons, Belgium

La fête du chocolat It's that time of the year again when Mons is hosting the Chocolate Fest. For two days, on the 22nd and 23rd of March, vendors occupy an entire street, just of the Grand Place, offering delicious treats.

Unfortunately, just like last year, it's been raining again this year but if you are willing to brace it you will be rewarded handsomely.