Mons Mons, Belgium

Green oasis in the center of Mons I love going to downtown Mons. This little city always has something new to show me.



This magical place is hidden in plain sight inside the City Hall. It's the courtyard of the City Hall; the Jardins du Mayeur, the Burgomaster's garden which has a fountain representing a street urchin of Mons.

Last time I was here it was winter so when I went again last week I had no clue the courtyard will be transformed, from the cold and not very interesting place I saw in winter, in this magnificent green oasis that was unfolding before my eyes.

It's hard to believe that in the same place you can also find the Conciergerie, the old civic prison of 1512 with a torture chamber. I cannot imagine this beautiful setting was once a place of torture.



There are benches inside, perfect for a rest or for a good read.

Retired people play a very popular game called pétanque, on the right side of the garden, in a place specially set up for it.



If you visit Mons make sure you do not miss it.



