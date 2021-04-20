Mons Mons, Belgium

A walk in the park When we moved to Belgium we lived, for three weeks, right next to the Waux-Hall park in downtown Mons. Designed by landscape architect Louis Fuchs, the park Waux-Hall hosts a remarkable plant collection and massive old trees, it features lawns where 100,000 bulbs bloom in the spring to provide an enchanting spectacle. Five acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, Waux Hall is populated with outdoor sculptures (from the XIX and XX centuries) which gives it a unique romantic look.



It's the perfect place for a walk, for a rest, for reading a book, have a picnic and unwinding from the day to day life.



There is a large pond inside where Canadian geese and swans live. And yes, it's allowed to feed them. Across form the pond, it the center of the park, there is a large patch of grass with a massive playground on it.

It's really the perfect family place.