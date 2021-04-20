Monosun S.A. Ag. Fokas 853 00, Greece

Melt Muscle Aches in the Therma Springs Near Agios Fokas Take a break from the cool seas surrounding Kos and plunge into the hot waters welling up from beneath the therma springs near Agios Fokas.



And when I say hot, I mean it!



Getting close to the source is not for the faint of heart, but the reward will be a muscle melting bath made even better by a quick plunge afterwards into the considerably chillier waters further down the pebble beach.



Thinking of riding a bike out to here from Kos town? It won't be easy. In the baking sun, the hilly road is brutal. I'd suggest driving instead to make it all more enjoyable.



Just get there early before the hoards of Russians descend on the place around 11ish.



(And remember, with volcanic action, you're bound to have to deal with the pungent smell of sulfur.)

