Monopole
71A Macleay Street
| +61 2 9360 4410
Sun 12pm - 10pm
Mon - Fri 5pm - 12am
Sat 12pm - 12am
A wine bar with excellent eatsSydney is only just getting into the wine-bar-with-fantastic-food thing, but so far it's doing it extremely well.
The new digs of sommelier and local wine expert Nick Hildebrandt and chef Brent Savage (the pair also own the more serious Bentley Bar) has been decked out by designer Pascale Gomes McNabb. It is dark and elegant; a beautiful, long, stool-lined counter runs from bar to kitchen, and the walls are lined with bottles from the 500-strong, leaning-towards-natural list.
You can drop in for a glass of wine (the place has just won a best wine list award for 2014), but I'd recommend making the most of this wine-and-dine bar. A house-cured beef pastrami, made from beef tongue, is curled on a finger-length spelt crouton with pillowy goat's curd and pickle. Calamari is served with a black sausage puree and fresh broad beans.