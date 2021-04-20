Monmouth Coffee Company
27 Monmouth Street
| +44 20 7232 3010
Mon - Sat 8am - 6:30pm
Roast With the MostIn a town known for its tea, Monmouth Coffee Company offers a hot jolt-y alternative. Sure, you can get a cup to-go or enjoy a mug while sitting in one of their cafes, but the best way to experience Monmouth is by sampling their flavors and buying beans (grounds or whole) to brew at home. In addition to providing a handy, descriptive menu of all the global coffee beans they offer, they also have freshly brewed samples to taste. And taste you will! There's no limit to the amount you can try. (Though, you may never fall asleep if you sip and sip and sip.) Service is done with a smile and they'll grind your brew to best suit the bevvy you prefer (espresso, drip, etc.). You'll leave happy and awake, with the potent scent of freshly ground coffee beans in your wake.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Gourmet Coffee in Covent Garden
GREAT coffee and I share a passionate love affair. No matter where I travel, scoping out at least one GREAT coffeeshop is always on my agenda. When I lived in London, I was so happy to discover one of the best coffeeshops in the city: Monmouth. Being so close to the London School of Economics in Covent Garden, I quickly became a regular and visited at least once a week. The decor isn't glamorous and the venue is huge, but gourmet coffee and minimalism are two reasons to check out this gem. I also love that the coffee roasted comes from single farms, estates, and cooperatives.
over 6 years ago
A Coffee Lover's Oasis in London's Tea Culture
In need of some caffeination and the taste of smoky, roasted goodness? Monmouth Coffee is a gem in a city of tea drinkers. While there are two other locations, my favorite is nestled in the historic Covent Garden. Whether you're gearing up for a day of shopping and street wandering, or grabbing a mid-morning boost, Monmouth's small-scale, fair trade roastery and bakery will satisfy your cravings and have you coming back day after day. Absolutely one of my favorite London hangouts to let my bones rest, do some people watching, sample fine coffees and let old London town's bustle pass me by.