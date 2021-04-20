Monmouth Coffee Company 27 Monmouth Street

More info Mon - Sat 8am - 6:30pm

Roast With the Most In a town known for its tea, Monmouth Coffee Company offers a hot jolt-y alternative. Sure, you can get a cup to-go or enjoy a mug while sitting in one of their cafes, but the best way to experience Monmouth is by sampling their flavors and buying beans (grounds or whole) to brew at home. In addition to providing a handy, descriptive menu of all the global coffee beans they offer, they also have freshly brewed samples to taste. And taste you will! There's no limit to the amount you can try. (Though, you may never fall asleep if you sip and sip and sip.) Service is done with a smile and they'll grind your brew to best suit the bevvy you prefer (espresso, drip, etc.). You'll leave happy and awake, with the potent scent of freshly ground coffee beans in your wake.