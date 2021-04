Chimply Irresistible

Whether you’re looking for a unique gift or just trying to duck out of the blazing Austin sunshine, Monkey See Monkey Do is a fun stop on the SoCo shopping strip that’s doing its part to “keep Austin weird.” Inside this spacious store, you’ll find shelves packed with novelty items, quirky gifts, home decor, and toys — yes, many with a simian theme. They also have a large stock of blind-box mystery toys for collectors. Don’t forget to check out their monkey-themed window display and art throughout the shop.