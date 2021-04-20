Monkey Forest Stone Rd, Trentham, Tittensor, Stoke-on-Trent ST4 8AY, UK

Macaques in the heart on England The Trentham Estate is home to several great attractions, including Trentham Monkey Forest. Each attraction is operated seperately, and has its own management, opening times and prices.

We saw macaques before in Gibraltar but we did not expect to see them in England :). We spent about an hour at the park which is a forest inhabited by 140 Barbary macaques. They live free, no cages, no ropes. The keepers put lots of food on the meadow in the middle of the park so the monkeys spend allot of their time there. This way it's easy for people to see them easily. Touching is not allowed and giving them food is completely prohibited. This spring there are 6 new babies and they are so cute. Our kids loved seeing them and so did we.