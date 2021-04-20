Moniker General
2860 Sims Road
Photo courtesy of Moniker General
Moniker GeneralLocated in Point Loma’s Liberty Station, this multi-concept boutique is as much a place to hang as it is to shop. There’s a café serving locally roasted coffee and artisanal toasts, as well as a 1950s-style cocktail bar with frosé and a variety of local beers. Still, it would be a shame not to peruse the retail space, which stocks everything from bar carts and Linus bikes to Steven Alan sunglasses and DRA women’s clothing. Featuring enormous windows and a clay-tile ceiling from the 1930s, the 4,200-square-foot boutique is made even more stylish by custom furnishings from its sister company, Moniker Made.
AFAR Contributor
almost 5 years ago
Shop To It
