Moniker General

2860 Sims Road
Website
Moniker General

Located in Point Loma’s Liberty Station, this multi-concept boutique is as much a place to hang as it is to shop. There’s a café serving locally roasted coffee and artisanal toasts, as well as a 1950s-style cocktail bar with frosé and a variety of local beers. Still, it would be a shame not to peruse the retail space, which stocks everything from bar carts and Linus bikes to Steven Alan sunglasses and DRA women’s clothing. Featuring enormous windows and a clay-tile ceiling from the 1930s, the 4,200-square-foot boutique is made even more stylish by custom furnishings from its sister company, Moniker Made.
By Casey Hatfield-Chiotti , AFAR Local Expert

Shop To It

Slip into the mellow SoCal way of life at Moniker General, where you can buy canvas and leather Bradley Mountain backpacks and electric blue surfboards by Affinità Surfcraft, all made in the city. Hit the beverage bar for a local beer or a nitro cold brew coffee made with Moniker’s own blend, then scope out the boutique’s salvaged-wood furniture. 

