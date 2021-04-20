Where are you going?
Monieux

84390 Monieux, France
Provence Perfection Monieux France

Provence Perfection

I happen to be convinced that there's no dreamier a place that Provence, for 5 nights and 6 days of cycling, eating, experiencing and drinking up all that there is to love.

The Backroads Casual Inn Provence Biking trip covers beautifully diverse stretches from Rhone, the Vaucluse, and the Luberon with ample opportunity to sample the local art, culture and people along the way.

Come learn the 'art of living' in Provence and let your bicycle (and those fantastic Trip Leaders) be your guides.
By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

