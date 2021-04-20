Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Monestir de Sant Jeroni de la Murtra

0 C.F. Pessoa
Website
| +34 933 95 19 11
Follow in the footsteps of Columbus Barcelona Spain

Follow in the footsteps of Columbus

There's much dispute in Europe about where exactly Columbus is from--fortunately it's much easier to confirm where exactly he went. One of those places was Sant Jeroni de la Murtra Monastery, where he met up with the Catholic Monarchs after his first voyage to America. A short drive (depending on traffic), or a somewhat more complicated journey in public transportation from Barcelona's city center, the monastery is located in Serralada de Marina Park.

For a few euros, you can explore the cloisters, the courtyard, and a small chapel. As you stroll the monastery's elegant arched walkways, try to spot busts thought to be portraits of Queen Isabel, King Ferdinand, and Columbus himself.








http://www.barcelona-metropolitan.com/blogs/guest-blogger/barcelona-for-free%3A-serralada-de-marina-park/
By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points