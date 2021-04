Monemvasia Monemvasia, Greece

Wander a Medieval Island Fortress Monemvasia (meaning "one entry") is a medieval settlement in the Greek Peloponnese that is surrounded by a natural moat: the Mediterranean Sea. A bridge connects to land and parking is easy enough to find. Wander the streets and you'll pass a few dozen old churches and chapels, beautiful and classic Mediterranean roofing, and a string of cafes where you can enjoy affordable and delicious local wines over a game of backgammon at sunset.