Nomo Soho Hotel
9 Crosby St, New York, NY 10013, USA
| +1 646-218-6400
Photo by Ruddy Harootian
NoMo SoHo, NYCSoHo is one of the most popular neighborhoods in NYC. There's shopping, celebrity spotting, Balthazaar Bakery, and Cafe Habana. Add the NoMo SoHo to that list.
This hotel is on Crosby street, which is surprisingly quiet for being so close to the hustle and bustle of Broadway. I sneak in sometimes for a cappuccino in their very relaxed atrium and I have to say it's a great place to people watch.
almost 7 years ago
Lists Help
There is so much to see and do in NYC! There are always new restaurants, shops, galleries and sights to see - how do you keep them all straight? While staying at the NoMo SoHo Hotel - a gorgeous addition to the Soho neighborhood - I was making a mental note of all the things I would do that weekend. Before reaching over to the bedside table to turn out the light, I noticed this little blue pad with the simple words "lists help" printed on the cover. Genius! What a fun and unique way to spruce up the boring pad of paper with the usual hotel logo! It also had a fancy printed pencil that matched the design on the chairs in the room - branding at it's best. Just another little reason to love this hotel!