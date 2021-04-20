Lists Help

There is so much to see and do in NYC! There are always new restaurants, shops, galleries and sights to see - how do you keep them all straight? While staying at the NoMo SoHo Hotel - a gorgeous addition to the Soho neighborhood - I was making a mental note of all the things I would do that weekend. Before reaching over to the bedside table to turn out the light, I noticed this little blue pad with the simple words "lists help" printed on the cover. Genius! What a fun and unique way to spruce up the boring pad of paper with the usual hotel logo! It also had a fancy printed pencil that matched the design on the chairs in the room - branding at it's best. Just another little reason to love this hotel!