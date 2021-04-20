Monastery of St. Francis Assisi
The oldest Gothic church in Dalmatia dates back to 1359—and its monastery is even older. Built around 1221, the monastery was home to a Franciscan school and a precursor to the University of Zadar. Although the interior of the church is relatively unadorned, it’s worth checking out for the 12th-century painted wooden cross and 16th-century painting of the dead Christ by Jacopo Bassano. Also be sure to tour the treasury, which is full of rare and historic objects. There’s a small entrance fee to enter the complex, but the early Gothic carvings (done in the so-called Floral Gothic style) and the serene atmosphere are worth the price of admission.