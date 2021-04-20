Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Monastery of St. Francis Assisi

Ul. Zadarskog Mira 1358. 1358, 23000, Zadar, Croatia
Monastery of St. Francis Assisi Zadar Croatia

Monastery of St. Francis Assisi

The oldest Gothic church in Dalmatia dates back to 1359—and its monastery is even older. Built around 1221, the monastery was home to a Franciscan school and a precursor to the University of Zadar. Although the interior of the church is relatively unadorned, it’s worth checking out for the 12th-century painted wooden cross and 16th-century painting of the dead Christ by Jacopo Bassano. Also be sure to tour the treasury, which is full of rare and historic objects. There’s a small entrance fee to enter the complex, but the early Gothic carvings (done in the so-called Floral Gothic style) and the serene atmosphere are worth the price of admission.
By Gretchen Kelly , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points