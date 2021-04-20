Monastery of Montserrat

Visiting the serrated mountains of Montserrat

When in Barcelona, Spain, don't miss the opportunity to visit Montserrat. Montserrat is a Catalan word which means “serrated mountain”. It pertains to the unique rock formations of the mountain chain near Barcelona. The Our Lady of Montserrat Basilica is also nestled among these beautiful formations which was built and is still maintained by Benedictine monks. It was considerably damaged during the war with the French and was only repaired at the end of the 1800s. Today, it is home to the Black Virgin of Montserrat. Also referred to as “La Moreneta” or “The little dark-skinned one,” it is a wooden statue supposedly carved by St. Luke (the Evangelist) and brought to Spain by St. Peter.