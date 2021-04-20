Monastery of Montserrat
08199 Montserrat, Barcelona, Spain
| +34 938 77 77 77
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 7:30pm
Light Streaming Through PorticosWe took the train out of Barcelona, heading north to the Monastery of Montserrat. After exiting the funicular railway, we found the light to be shining through the portico walkway, leading us to a wonderful church with heavenly music from the boys choir.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Visiting the serrated mountains of Montserrat
When in Barcelona, Spain, don't miss the opportunity to visit Montserrat. Montserrat is a Catalan word which means “serrated mountain”. It pertains to the unique rock formations of the mountain chain near Barcelona. The Our Lady of Montserrat Basilica is also nestled among these beautiful formations which was built and is still maintained by Benedictine monks. It was considerably damaged during the war with the French and was only repaired at the end of the 1800s. Today, it is home to the Black Virgin of Montserrat. Also referred to as “La Moreneta” or “The little dark-skinned one,” it is a wooden statue supposedly carved by St. Luke (the Evangelist) and brought to Spain by St. Peter.
almost 7 years ago
History endures
Started by four monks in the 9th century and "officially founded" in 1025 this monastery is truly a marvel to behold! Located an hour outside Barcelona by train the stone buildings perched high up the side of the mountain reflect the remarkable beauty and creative design of the human imagination.
The basilica is ornate and lush and dark and quiet. Make time to sit and soak it all in; don't just to look but really see it.
The the funicular up to the very top of the mountain for a glorious view of the mountains and the valley below!
The basilica is ornate and lush and dark and quiet. Make time to sit and soak it all in; don't just to look but really see it.
The the funicular up to the very top of the mountain for a glorious view of the mountains and the valley below!