Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Monastery of Montserrat

08199 Montserrat, Barcelona, Spain
Website
| +34 938 77 77 77
Light Streaming Through Porticos Montserrat Spain
Visiting the serrated mountains of Montserrat Montserrat Spain
History endures Montserrat Spain
Light Streaming Through Porticos Montserrat Spain
Visiting the serrated mountains of Montserrat Montserrat Spain
History endures Montserrat Spain

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 7:30pm

Light Streaming Through Porticos

We took the train out of Barcelona, heading north to the Monastery of Montserrat. After exiting the funicular railway, we found the light to be shining through the portico walkway, leading us to a wonderful church with heavenly music from the boys choir.
By Mark J Ehlert

More Recommendations

Pol Mangilog
almost 7 years ago

Visiting the serrated mountains of Montserrat

When in Barcelona, Spain, don't miss the opportunity to visit Montserrat. Montserrat is a Catalan word which means “serrated mountain”. It pertains to the unique rock formations of the mountain chain near Barcelona. The Our Lady of Montserrat Basilica is also nestled among these beautiful formations which was built and is still maintained by Benedictine monks. It was considerably damaged during the war with the French and was only repaired at the end of the 1800s. Today, it is home to the Black Virgin of Montserrat. Also referred to as “La Moreneta” or “The little dark-skinned one,” it is a wooden statue supposedly carved by St. Luke (the Evangelist) and brought to Spain by St. Peter.
Melissa Niska
almost 7 years ago

History endures

Started by four monks in the 9th century and "officially founded" in 1025 this monastery is truly a marvel to behold! Located an hour outside Barcelona by train the stone buildings perched high up the side of the mountain reflect the remarkable beauty and creative design of the human imagination.

The basilica is ornate and lush and dark and quiet. Make time to sit and soak it all in; don't just to look but really see it.

The the funicular up to the very top of the mountain for a glorious view of the mountains and the valley below!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points