Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve
Michoacán, Mexico
A rabble of monarchsEvery autumn, millions of Monarch butterflies make their way from Canada and the northern US to the pine forests of this corner of Michoacán, where they hibernate for the winter.
Seeing these little creatures fly in swarms over hills and highways and canyons, flutter in front of your face, and completely cover the trunks of all the pines in front of you is a surreal and beautiful experience.
There are three areas of access to Michoacán's Monarch Butterfly Reserve--el Rosario, Sierra Chincua, and Cerro Pelón. Butterfly season is October and November.