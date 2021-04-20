Monaco Monaco

Taking it public Larvotto is a small pebble beach, just off a bustling main road. There are lounge chairs, paddle boats and kayaks available for rent. Services include a volleyball court and a gym with some great snorkeling from the shore. The Piscine du Stade Nautique Ranier III is an outdoor, sea water pool on the legendary Port Hercule with its super stars and super yachts. Climb up to the Jardins Exotiques to the Princess Antoinette Park where there is a mini-golf, badminton court and ping pong tables with special events, like Easter egg hunts through out the year. For those wanting to take it easy, the Japanese gardens are open to the public daily.



Photo : Sylvia Sabes

