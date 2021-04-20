Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort

Where are you going?
Protecting the environment has been a priority since Monaco's first Prince Albert opened the Océanographic Museum over a century ago. Today, the Principality has dedicated itself to a green future, hosting FormulaE races and including solar powered electric boats in the public transportation system. Monte Carlo Bay Resort and the Monte Carlo Beach are Green Globe certified and Elsa restaurant is the world’s first 100% organic restaurant to earn a Michelin star. The newly inaugurated Pavillons Monte Carlo luxury shopping centre features sustainable design, while introducing 90 tree species into the surrounding grounds and creating a pedestrian area to discourage traffic.

By Sylvia Sabes-Dublanc , AFAR Local Expert

