Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mon Ami Gabi

3655 S Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Website
| +1 702-944-4224
Mon Ami Gabi in Las Vegas Las Vegas Nevada United States

More info

Sun - Thur 7am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 7am - 11pm

Mon Ami Gabi in Las Vegas

For French fare at reasonable prices, Mon Ami Gabi is my go to restaurant when it's my turn to pick a restaurant. If you're a breakfast guru you'll especially want to try out their crepes and—my personal favorite—their crab eggs Benedict. Chunks of crab and hollandaise sauce will cure you of any hangover and set you straight for the next evening.

Along with breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Mon Ami Gabi offers great people watching on the patio and an ideal view of the Bellagio Fountains.
By Murissa Shalapata , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points