Mon Ami Gabi
3655 S Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
| +1 702-944-4224
Sun - Thur 7am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 7am - 11pm
Mon Ami Gabi in Las VegasFor French fare at reasonable prices, Mon Ami Gabi is my go to restaurant when it's my turn to pick a restaurant. If you're a breakfast guru you'll especially want to try out their crepes and—my personal favorite—their crab eggs Benedict. Chunks of crab and hollandaise sauce will cure you of any hangover and set you straight for the next evening.
Along with breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Mon Ami Gabi offers great people watching on the patio and an ideal view of the Bellagio Fountains.