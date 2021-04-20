Where are you going?
Mom's Pie House

2119 Main St, Julian, CA 92036, USA
| +1 760-765-2472
Homemade fruit pies and pastries in Julian, CA Julian California United States

Sun, Fri 7am - 5:30pm
Mon - Thur 7am - 5pm
Sat 7am - 6pm

Homemade fruit pies and pastries in Julian, CA

If you drove over to Julian and didn't stop by Mom's Pie House to pick up a pie or other pastry, you've wasted your entire trip. A visit to Julian without stopping here just doesn't make any sense!

Anita Nichols has been making pies from scratch for over 29 years. Her pies are sold in shops around San Diego, but nothing beats a trip up to Julian where you can watch the bakers at work in the window. She uses fruit from Julian. We love these pies, the crust just flakes off your fork.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

