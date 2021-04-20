Momofuku Milk Bar

They Don't Call It Crack Pie For Nothin'

My first and last encounter with crack pie was at a pop up market in Chelsea last year. After devouring one slice, I bought a second slice to take home with me, which I regrettably forgot in my cousin's fridge. Though she still thanks me for that mistake, I have been dreaming about sinking my incisors into that sticky, salty-sweet gooeyness ever since.



This time around, our last night in the East Village would not have been complete without a visit to the original location of this temple of dairy deliciousness.



We got in line beneath the cursive "milk" neon sign with all the other junkies. Ten minutes later, I was reunited with that epitome of addictive substances known as crack pie. It's probably a good thing, a very good thing, that I don't live in this city. Otherwise, no amount of dieting or exercise could put a dent in my potential crack pie intake.