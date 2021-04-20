Momofuku Milk Bar
251 E 13th St, New York, NY 10003, USA
As Good As You've HeardMomofuku Milk Bar is one of those places in NYC that's always being raved about. Its desserts are incredible, it's worth the wait in line, best place to get your sugar fix...... It's all true! Ok, maybe not the 'best' part because I still haven't tried every dessert place in the five boroughs. But stand in line at 11 PM after a long day and once you finally get to order and are handed your crack pie or candy bar pie - you'll find you truly understand the meaning of, "worth waiting for." once and for all! (Do skip the cookies, that's the only thing I'm not keen on. Don't skip the milk, with your pie.)
almost 7 years ago
Momofuku pork buns
The Momofuku pork buns are ALWAYS on my list of destinations whenever I go to New York City. The tender pork belly, sweet sauce and lightly pickled cucumbers create a great delicious and addictive combination!
almost 7 years ago
Momofuku cake truffles
Christina Tosi, the pastry chef at Momofuku, is a genius in my humble opinion. These cake truffles may look innocent enough but they are absolutely delicious. It's all in the texture and the classic flavours. Give the birthday cake ones a try and buy a few bags to take home, I always regret not having bought enough!
almost 7 years ago
They Don't Call It Crack Pie For Nothin'
My first and last encounter with crack pie was at a pop up market in Chelsea last year. After devouring one slice, I bought a second slice to take home with me, which I regrettably forgot in my cousin's fridge. Though she still thanks me for that mistake, I have been dreaming about sinking my incisors into that sticky, salty-sweet gooeyness ever since.
This time around, our last night in the East Village would not have been complete without a visit to the original location of this temple of dairy deliciousness.
We got in line beneath the cursive "milk" neon sign with all the other junkies. Ten minutes later, I was reunited with that epitome of addictive substances known as crack pie. It's probably a good thing, a very good thing, that I don't live in this city. Otherwise, no amount of dieting or exercise could put a dent in my potential crack pie intake.
