Momi Cafe 2 Nanmen Outer St, Nankai Qu, Tianjin Shi, China, 300021

Postcards from the Future Momi Café is a simply decorated and thoughtful bookstore/café with a slight countryside feel, and is popular with a younger, bookish Tianjin crowd. Book-filled shelves are on one side of the space while racks of postcards line the others. You can spend hours here lounging in the comfortable sofas over a freshly made tea or coffee, or finishing up some work at the long communal table while taking advantage of free Wi-Fi. And what a perfect place to write your Christmas cards in! There is also a small selection of daily made desserts should you need a snack, and cute trinkets and stationery are on sale as well.



One of the cafe's biggest draws is a service where you can, for a small fee, send yourself a postcard in the future via the cafe (within the next 10 years; fees apply for each year). We can't think of a better way to document your visit to Tianjin than to remind yourself of your adventures a few years down the line.



